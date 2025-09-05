Dad arrested after shooting 14 year old daughter dead trying to kill...

Emma Schultheis, Prairie du Rocher, Illinois teen girl shot dead by her dad after recklessly firing gun trying to kill bird that had just entered building only for bullet to exit and fatally strike teen daughter standing outside.

An Illinois father has been arrested six weeks after he shot and killed his 14-year-old daughter while trying to kill a bird in a ‘freak accident.’

Emma Schultheis, 14, died July 21 after being shot on State Route 3 in Waterloo.

On Tuesday, Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb charged her father, 34-year-old David A. Schultheis, of Prairie du Rocher, with reckless discharge of a firearm and Karen A. Schwarze of Valmeyer, with concealment of a homicidal death and obstruction of justice.

Prairie du Rocher father alleged to have ‘recklessly’ fired gun that led to bullet fatally striking teen daughter

Authorities say Schultheis fired a handgun in an attempt to shoot a buzzard that had entered a brick building. The parent is alleged to have fired the gun ‘recklessly’ after placing only his arm into the room of the building while keeping his head outside the doorway to avoid a potential ricochet, before pulling the trigger, FOX10 reported.

The bullet struck the bird, passing through it and exiting the building through a window, striking Emma, who was outside, according to the sheriff’s department.

First responders were called at 1:34 p.m. and found Emma wounded at 5925 Illinois 3 in Waterloo. She was taken to a St. Louis hospital, where she died later that day, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.

Schultheis voluntarily surrendered himself at the Monroe County Jail. He was processed and released pending upcoming court proceedings.

Preventable tragedy

Schwarze is accused of hiding a gun with the intent to prevent the apprehension or prosecution of Schultheis. She also allegedly attempted to influence people not to talk with law enforcement during the investigation’s early stages.

Noted Sgt. Justin Biggs of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department; ‘While this incident may have been preventable, our obligation is not to dwell in speculation but to uncover and present the facts with integrity.’

‘Everyone should always use caution when using and handling firearms,’ Sheriff Neal Rohlfing told reporters, while noting that the shooting was not intentional.

The shooting death follows the Emma Schultheis being known for her prize-winning livestock, with the teen girl said to be looking forward to her showing livestock at the upcoming Monroe County Fair.

Schwarze is making arrangements to surrender herself voluntarily.