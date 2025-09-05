Edgar Earl Davis IV, Odenville, Alabama man killed in industrial accident at Trussville construction plant, Infinite Precast. Cause of death yet to be ruled.

An Alabama man was killed in an industrial accident in Trussville with investigators yet to say whether the plant where the employee worked bore culpability.

Edgar Earl Davis IV of Odenville died from blunt force trauma at the precast concrete manufacturing company where he worked, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Trussville industrial accident

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said the accident happened Wednesday morning, sometime between 8 a.m. and 8:29 a.m. in the 7500 block of Commerce Circle.

Davis, a husband and father of two young daughters, was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:47 a.m, AL.com reported.

Trussville Police Lt. Clint Riner said Davis was an employee of Infinite Precast who was performing maintenance inside of an industrial concrete mixer.

The employee was a certified operator of the machine and was an authorized user and was repairing an issue with a cement mixer.

While performing maintenance inside of the mixer, Davis was using other tools that included an air powered chisel.

‘An unfortunate event occurred inside of the mixer that caused injury ultimately resulting in the loss of his life,’ Riner said. ‘The employee had injuries to his head and leg.’

Deadly concrete mixer incident

Riner said the mixer’s main power was shut off and it is not believed to have been activated while the employee was inside.

Not immediately clear is whether the worker was following advised safety standards and whether such mandates were enforced at the plant. Or whether the tragedy was the result of human error?

Davis’ death is being investigated as an accident and that no foul play or criminal intent has been connected to the incident. It is not clear what caused Davis’ death.

The investigation remains ongoing.