Donnie ‘Ray’ Bender Jr, Jones County, Mississippi man shot dead by his girlfriend, Joanna ‘Jonna’ Husband following altercation.

A Mississippi woman has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Jones County man, Monday morning.

Deputies stated the victim, identified as Donnie ‘Ray’ Bender Jr., was found with gunshot wounds at a home on Graves Road.

He was rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center, but did not survive according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Jones County, Mississippi deadly shooting involved altercation between boyfriend and girlfriend

A woman identified as Joanna Husband, 46, of Ellisville was arrested and taken into custody and since charged with second-degree murder, WDAM reported. Reports also identified the woman as Jonna Husband.

It was later revealed the shooting following an altercation between the victim and suspect identified as boyfriend and girlfriend.

‘This result came from a domestic altercation between a boyfriend and a girlfriend,’ said JCSD Sgt. Denny Graham. ‘Following the incident, the female left the residence and tripped and fell, breaking her ankle, which is why now she’s in a wheelchair. She broke her foot this morning.’

Jones County Justice Court Judge Dal Williamson set Husband’s bond at $250,000 during her first court appearance on Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting is an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community. The Jones County Coroner’s Office also responded to the incident.