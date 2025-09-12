Desmond Holly, Evergreen High School, Colorado school shooter identified as ‘radicalized’ 16 year old who fired gunshots, wounding two students before killing self. Officials decline to state motive except to say shooter was ‘radicalized by extreme networks.’

Colorado authorities have revealed the identity of a student gunman who opened fire at fellow classmates at Evergreen High school, describing the 16 year old shooter as ‘radicalised.’

Desmond Holly is alleged to have opened fire at Evergreen High School on Wednesday before turning the gun on himself and later dying at hospital.

Referencing 16 yr old Colorado shooter Desmond Holly. “he was radicalized by some extremist network” pic.twitter.com/Xo0Q1jl0xP — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) September 11, 2025

Evergreen high school shooter was ‘radicalized’ by extreme networks

On the morning of the school shooting, Holly rode the bus to school — which is about 30 miles west of Denver — before going on to use a revolver later that lunchtime, where he fired off gunshots, striking two other teens, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Jacki Kelley.

A clear motive wasn’t immediately known.

‘He was radicalized by some extremist network,’ Kelly said, though she didn’t provide more details.

‘But we want to at least give you that much about, maybe, the mindset for him,’ she added.

Kelley declined to say whether the two victims, who are expected to survive were intentionally targeted or randomly shot. At the time of the shooting, the 16 year old was observed ‘reloading his revolver multiple times.’

One victim remains critical at St. Anthony’s Hospital; the other was released after treatment.

Teenage male shooter at Evergreen High School in the Colorado foothills, Denver metro area, identified as 16-year-old Desmond Holly. #shooting He wounded two students before fatally shooting himself Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. One victim remains critical at St. Anthony’s… pic.twitter.com/pzfh7pcL3o — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) September 11, 2025

Evergreen school shooter lived in uppity gated community

Added Kelley, ‘The suspect brought quite a bit of ammunition with him, and he continued to reload. I think we’re very, very grateful that there were not more injuries.’

She said Holly tried to enter access to areas that were locked down, but staffers and students did a good job of following training and ‘kept them safe for sure.’

Windows and lockers were damaged by gunshots. Authorities had yet to discover how the teen boy was able to obtain his cache of artillery and gun.

Kelley said the shooter’s family is cooperating with law enforcement.

Posts on social media described the teen’s parents as ‘millionaires who live in a gated community.’

Evergreen High School is part of Jefferson County Public Schools, which includes Columbine High School, the site of one of the deadliest school shootings in 1999, which led to 13 students and one teacher being massacred.

Schools closed Thursday and Friday for support and safety.