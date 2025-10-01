Ozark son bludgeons mom to death with gardening tool cause he was...

Derrick Alling, Ozark, Missouri man bludgeons his mother to death with a gardening tool cause he was impatient to get his inheritance. Had asked the parent weeks prior to receiving her estate only for woman to refuse at the time.

A 39 year old man is alleged to have bludgeoning his mother to death with a gardening tool because he was inpatient to get his inheritance.

Derrick Alling allegedly killed his mother, 60-year-old Carolyn ‘Alesia’ Alling, at her home in Ozark, Missouri, on Thursday.

Questioning Ozark detectives had a gut feeling something was off

Police went to the home for a wellness check after Alling’s husband – Derrick’s stepfather – reported she hadn’t answered his calls for several hours.

The victim’s husband, Roger told detectives Derrick had been threatening his mother as he demanded his inheritance in the weeks before her killing according to KY3.

Derrick was the beneficiary of his mother’s trust.

Officers encountered Derrick at the home as they arrived on Thursday night, and questioned him about his mother.

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole said the something about Derrick’s demeanor alerted them to something being wrong.

‘They just had a gut feeling that something wasn’t quite right, and they acted upon that,’ Cole said. ‘Unfortunately, the gut feeling they had, they found to be true.’

Derrick allegedly told police that his mother was in the guest house on the property, but remained silent when asked if she was okay.

Battered mom had often shared family photos on social media, including that of her son

When asked if Alling was alive, her son allegedly told police he didn’t think so.

That’s when officers detained Alling and began investigating the home.

They eventually found Alling, who had been beaten repeatedly in the head and face with a gardening or scraping tool according to an arrest warrant.

The attack on Alling was so severe that it causes several fractures to her skull, court documents stated.

Following his arrest the son was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Derrick pleaded not guilty and is being held on no bond according to KCRG.

His next court appearance is scheduled for October 14.

Alling, a licensed dental hygienist, was originally from Missouri but lived in California with Derrick and her late husband and daughter for a while before returning to Ozark according to her obituary.

She often posted traveling photos on Facebook with family and friends – including Derrick.

‘Alesia spent the last twelve years of her life with her loving husband and is survived by him, Roger (“Rocky”) Sweet and four children, Brandon Sweet, Britnee Sweet, Ty Sweet, and Derrick Alling; along with nine grandchildren, several cousins, and many friends who loved her,’ the obituary read.