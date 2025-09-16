Was Demartravion ‘Trey’ Reed, Delta State University (DSU) Mississippi student lynched? While Mississippi initially say no foul play suspected relatives of the victim are now alleging the victim being a victim of racist violence and having suffered broken arms and a broken leg.

A Delta State University student in Mississippi was discovered hanging from a tree on campus Monday morning, according to school and law enforcement officials. Law enforcement does not suspect foul play.

Demartravion ‘Trey’ Reed, 21, of Grenada, Mississippi was discovered deceased around 7 a.m. on September 15. Reed’s body was hanging from a tree in the central part of campus, near the pickleball courts, Delta State’s University Police Chief Mike Peeler said.

Body found hanging at Delta State University Delta State University police chief Michael L. Peeler said during a press conference that 21-year-old student Demartravion “Trey” Reed was found hanging from a tree on the Cleveland campus Mon, Sept. 15th pic.twitter.com/NJL5e6onmc — BGR HEADQUARTERS (@bgrheadquarters) September 15, 2025

Was black DSU Mississippi student lynched?

Peeler said he does not suspect foul play in Reed’s death and that Reed’s body has been retrieved by the Bolivar County Coroner’s Office and that an autopsy will be conducted according to FOX13.

Despite police initially stating that they believe Reed’s death was the result of incident, the victim’s cousin in a viral post on social media came out alleging a history of ‘racist violence’ against ‘black students’ at the school and pleading investigators get involved.

‘Now, I just got off the phone with one of my cousins,’ the relative said. ‘She said she seen the reports and it said that he was beaten and bruised. Both his arms were broken and he had a broken leg. I’m gonna let y’all do the math.’

‼️BREAKING: Black Student FOUND HANGING FROM TREE On Delta State University Campus – Officials RUSH To Say “NO FOUL PLAY” In MISSISSIPPI, Where LYNCHINGS Were The NORM! 📍Cleveland, Mississippi 21-Year-Old Demartravion “Trey” Reed DISCOVERED At 7AM Near Pickleball Courts – Body… pic.twitter.com/36aMYRaP7h — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) September 15, 2025

DSU student suicide or victim of school racism?

The tragic discovery comes as Delta State University (DSU) was slated to start centennial day celebrations on Monday. However, DSU said that the celebrations, as well as classes on Monday, are set to be cancelled over the death.

‘Our community is deeply saddened by this loss, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to families and friends and all those who were impacted by Trey’s loss,’ said Delta State University President Daniel J. Ennis, reports MPB. ‘I’ve spoken to Trey’s family and expressed our heartbreak.’

According to the Mississippi Free Press, Bolivar County Deputy Coroner Murray Roark, who assisted a medical examination of Reed’s body, said there was no evidence of broken arms or legs.

‘I don’t think I should probably discuss this any further than that. My opinion is that it was self-done, and I have reasons for that,’ said Roark, despite the death still being an active investigation.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, along with other local agencies, will assist in the investigation into Reed’s death.

Delta State University, founded in 1924 is a predominantly white public university.