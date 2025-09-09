Curtis Dixon, Detroit man gifted $100K by YouTuber MD Motivator kidnapped & left for dead in torched car as federal authorities now investigate possible extortion case amid story inconsistencies.

A 60 year old Detroit man who was gifted $100,000 from a YouTuber ‘for doing an act of kindness’ has claimed being kidnapped, robbed, and left tied up in a burned-out vehicle.

Curtis Dixon was reportedly found hog-tied inside his SUV on Detroit’s east side last Monday, September 1. The vehicle had been set on fire. Fortunately for Dixon, police arrived to save him.

Feel good story that took ugly turn for Detroit man

During questioning, Dixon told cops being kidnapped by ‘some men’, forced to take out money from ATMs, beaten, tied up inside his car, with the vehicle set on fire with Dixon left for dead.

Several days into the investigation of Dixon’s alleged abductor, the feds have now taken over the case from Detroit police.

Dixon made headlines in August when he received $100,000 from MD Motivator aka Zach Dereniowski, a YouTuber known for rewarding acts of kindness. The influencer had posed as a blind man in need, and Dixon offered him money despite having little himself.

The 60-year-old was there to pawn his wedding ring so he could get his lights turned back on, but he took a moment to help the stranger.

The encounter, captured in viral video led to a stunned Dixon being handed $1,000 in cash from Dereniowski. In a second video posted to Dereniowski’s TikTok page, Dixon is seen receiving more money raised from supporters around the world ultimately amounting to $100,000.

But the fairytale didn’t last long.

Federal authorities investigate alleged abduction, extortion case

Just over a week later, Dixon told authorities he was lured to an area near Mt. Elliot and Nevada, where he was kidnapped, driven to multiple ATMs to withdraw money, beaten, and tied up before his SUV was torched. Witnesses reported finding him restrained inside the vehicle.

While investigators have noted inconsistencies in Dixon’s account, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is treating the case as possible arson, kidnapping, and extortion. Sources told FOX 2 that Dixon is currently staying at an undisclosed location as the federal probe continues.

Authorities have yet to say why Dixon would make up the story amid alleged story inconsistencies…