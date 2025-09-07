Charlene Hardon speeding along Detroit street killed colliding into car and crashing into Avenue Grill restaurant at Gratiot Ave near St. Aubin Street. Second driver critically injured.

A 22 year old woman has died after crashing her car into another vehicle before becoming airborne and slamming into a restaurant.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m, Saturday on Gratiot Ave near St. Aubin Street, sending one car careening into Avenue Grill while patrons were dining. The episode led to one woman killed and the driver of the second vehicle killed.

Surveillance footage shows a white car and a red car approaching each other before the devastating impact.

While Michigan authorities had yet identify the female driver that was killed, social media identified her as 22-year-old woman, Charlene Hardon. The second driver was left in critical condition according to WXYZ.

According to Nyann Edwards who was dining at the restaurant, ‘we heard the boom of the cars coming together, we turned and looked back, and as soon as we turn and look back, the end of the car, I’m assuming, had swooped in and took a chunk of the restaurant.’

Fortunately diners were able to walk away from the scene with just minor cuts and abrasions, Edwards said.

Edwards offered her condolences to the family of the person who died in the crash.

‘I know that it is definitely hard and my heart goes out to them, we are keeping them in our prayers. I know that losing someone is very, very difficult and I just hope that they can push through,’ Edwards said.

The restaurant’, since identified as ‘Avenue Grill,’ was largely impacted by the collision and leaving it inoperative in the interim. The restaurant has been boarded up following the crash. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Commiserating the loss of the victim, users took to social media to remember Charlene.

Posted Nisha Long, ‘Charlene Hardon you’ll be truly missed. A beautiful soul, a ray of sunshine, a positive spirit no matter what. Praying for her parents and siblings but mostly her young kings.’

Wrote another, ‘Charlene Charlene Charlene when I say i screamed seeing your picture pop up on the news my chest hurt beautiful person inside and out I’m praying for her kids everybody who passes away are not bad ppl some are beautiful angels rest in heaven.’

Authorities continue to investigate.