Carson Ryan, Washington, Iowa teen shot & killed in hunting accident after mistaken for squirrel by one of his group members. No charges expected to be filed.

An Iowa teen has died in a hunting accident after one of his group members mistook him for game.

Carson Ryan of Washington was shot and killed while hunting for squirrels Saturday afternoon in rural Brighton.

Washington High School senior mistaken for squirrel

At the time of the tragedy, Ryan ‘was mistaken for a squirrel by a member of his hunting party and was struck in the back of the head.’

Ryan was taken to UI Health Care Medical Center where he died, the Des Moine Register reported.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is stressing that this was an accidental shooting and that while the investigation is ongoing, it doesn’t expect any charges to be filed.

After the news of Ryan’s passing, many took to social media to mourn the loss of the Washington teenager, including friends and family who knew him, as well as the Washington sports teams he participated in.

‘Washington Boys’ Track & Field team asks you to keep Carson’s Mom, family, classmates and teammates in your hearts as we navigate the devastating loss of Carson,’ the school’s track and field team wrote on Facebook. ‘Our hearts are broken.’

A GoFundMe to support Ryan’s family has already raised more than $52,500.

According to the Washington High School website, Ryan was on the homecoming court. This week is homecoming week for the school.