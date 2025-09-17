: About author bio at bottom of article.

Head on crash leaves 2 Arizona firefighters dead along with driver of...

Brenna Kulikowski and Damon Thompson, 2 Arizona firefighters killed in head on crash with passenger vehicle that veered over center lines into their ambulance.

Three people, including two firefighters in Arizona, are dead following a head on crash over the weekend.

The crash occurred Sunday night just on 10.15 p.m, when an ambulance and another vehicle collided into each other along State Route 260 between Heber-Overgaard and Show Low.

Un-identified driver veers over center line crashing head onto ambulance driven by two Arizona firefighters near Show Low.

An initial investigation by DPS found that the passenger vehicle was driving westbound, crossed over the center line into the opposite lane, and crashed head-on into a Timber Mesa Fire District ambulance near Show Low, KTAR News reported.

Officials identified the victims inside the ambulance as Brenna Kulikowski, 31, a third-year firefighter and paramedic, and Damon Blaine Thompson, 21, who was just 15 days away from completing his first year with the department.

Authorities had yet to say what led to the sole occupant driver of the other vehicle to cross the center lines.

Both Kulikowski and Thompson were described as being part of the White Mountain Firefighters Association.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is working to identify the occupant of the other vehicle involved in the crash, 12 News reported.

Arizona firefighters remembered

Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District Chief Randy Chevalier remembered Kulikowski as a ‘such a compassionate person and a fantastic paramedic,’ according to Arizona Family.

Meanwhile, he said that according to Thompson’s parents, ‘Damon always wanted to be a firefighter and he was a dang good firefighter.’

‘Our entire organization is grieving the loss of our team members. We ask for privacy and compassion as we support the families, co-workers, and community during this very difficult time,’ TMFMD officials said in an earlier statement.

The White Mountain Firefighters Association has established a fundraiser to support both firefighters.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Thompson along with a GoFundme for Kulikowski who leaves behind a 10 year old daughter.

The tragedy continues to remain under investigation.