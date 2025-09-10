Body found in New Prague thought to be missing 24 year old

Logan Sampson, New Prague, Minnesota man found dead in field three days after leaving home early Sunday morning. Family say he had seizures in the past and left on foot without his medication.

Minnesota police say they suspect the body of a man found in a field Tuesday morning to be that of a 24 year old New Prague man who went missing over the weekend.

Logan Sampson was reported missing by his family after leaving early Sunday morning only to fail to return or reach out.

Sampson was last seen on a doorbell camera at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, at his residence on Bernas Lane in New Prague, Minn., according to a New Prague Police Department news release.

Had been recently hospitalized following seizures

At the time of his disappearance, Sampson was described as traveling on foot and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black jogger pants, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

His mother, Nicole Tietz, told Fox 9 that he was hospitalized after a seizure two weeks ago. ‘He’s never taken off like this before, so it’s mind-boggling,’ the parent told the outlet.

Rob Sampson, Logan’s father, speaking to CBS News said that Logan has only had two seizures, but could be vulnerable without his medication.

Explained the father, ‘Logan gets disoriented and has memory loss, gets confused and does strange things.’

Logan’s cousin, Sophie Camilli, said that when they inform people he’s missing, ‘they ask what his mental state is,’ according to CBS News. ‘For certain, know he’s not angry, not a threat to anyone, just lost.’

New Prague missing man cause of death yet to be determined

New Prague Police Department says law enforcement, using a drone, located a man’s body in a field within the city.

‘We are heartbroken to share that Logan will be deeply missed. While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, please know that your support has provided comfort and strength to Logan’s family’ a GoFundMe for Logan Sampson’s family says. ‘We are forever grateful for this community and for each and every one of you who stood with us.’

Authorities advised Tuesday evening that more information about the cause of death of who they believe to be the missing 24 year old New Prague man will be released at a later time by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.