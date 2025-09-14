: About author bio at bottom of article.

Antoinette Congo Chicago woman shot & killed & on fire inside Englewood garage, as Gregory Hudson is arrested and now faces multiple charges. No known motive.

A 65-year-old Chicago man is facing multiple charges after a woman was found shot along with her body set on fire in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Gregory Hudson, 65, faces multiple felonies, including first-degree murder, after police say he shot and killed a woman discovered in the 6500 block of S. Damen Ave., on Thursday, Sept. 13.

Social media identified the victim as 36-year-old-Englewood, woman, Antoinette Congo.

Englewood woman found shot dead and her body set ablaze

Firefighters found her unresponsive around 12:30 a.m. after attending to a blaze in the area, putting out the fire.

She had gunshot wounds, and investigators say the blaze was intentionally started using an accelerant.

A witness reported seeing a white work van with a ladder on top near the garage where her body was found as several people appeared to pour liquid at the base.

The woman was found with gunshot wounds to the back of her head, her side and her abdomen, police said.

The Office of Fire Investigations determined an accelerant was used to start the fire with the point of origin being the woman’s body, the report said.

Evidence suggests the woman was put into a large plastic bag and duct taped prior to the fire being started, authorities said according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Hudson was identified as the suspect in the murder and was arrested later in the day around 5:45 p.m., police said, ABC7Chicago reported.

In addition to first-degree murder, the suspect has also been charged with concealing a homicidal death, aggravated armed kidnapping, arson and aggravated criminal sex assault, officials said.

The victim according to social media leaves three young children behind.

No motive was immediately known. Chicago police continue to investigate.