Alvina Agba tries to snatch 4 year old boy from mother at Miami airport cause God told her to. Woman arrested after refusing to return child after initially soothing distressed boy.

A woman who claimed she was only trying to calm down a 4-year-old boy at a Florida‘s Miami International Airport is accused of trying to snatch the infant from his mother.

Alvina Omisiri Agba, 23, was arrested on Tuesday after the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office said she tried to run off with another woman’s child.

According to an arrest report obtained by WFOR, Agba — who police say hails from Luton, England — saw the mother and son standing at a checkout counter at the Miami International Airport on Tuesday morning. Police said the boy was crying, and Agba reportedly offered to help calm him down. The boy’s mother allowed Agba to hold her son.

Moments later, Agba allegedly walked away from the line, the boy still in her arms. The boy’s mother in turn demanded the woman return her son only to allegedly refuse, with Agba allegedly saying, ‘No, this is my child.’

Agba then sat down on the floor and wrapped her arms and legs around the boy to keep him still. While on the floor, Agba also allegedly pushed the boy’s mother away.

As bystanders attempted to pull the boy from Agba, she allegedly tried to yank him back.

Naylet Montano, managed to pry the boy from Agba and run behind a counter. Agba allegedly screamed at her to “give back her child.”

‘The woman on the ground got up and tried to take the boy back from me. I wouldn’t let her. I ran behind the counter and crouched down to protect the boy. She tried to get under the counter. But when police got there, she ran away,’ Montano told WFOR.

Three men nearby stood between Montano and Agba to prevent Agba from taking the boy. Agba then fled and was later arrested at an airport checkpoint.

During questioning Agba told investigators that she was taking the boy to a wall with a rainbow on it as a way to calm him down. After telling police that she ‘didn’t remember’ what happened after the boy’s mother ordered her to give her child back, she allegedly claimed, ‘[s]he only did it because God told her to do it,’ according to FOX News.

Not immediately clear is how Agba came to be at Miami airport and whether she was traveling on to another destination or had just arrived.

Following her arrest, Agba was charged with interference of custody, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts of battery. She is currently being held at Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Agba was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of her arrest, according to the report.

Agba was expected to appear before a judge later on Tuesday.