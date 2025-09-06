Ex Hudson teacher had relationship with teen she spent years babysitting

Abigail Faust, Hudson, Wisconsin teacher previously accused of kissing one of her 5th grade students is now accused of having sexual relationship with teen boy she’d spent years babysitting.

A former Wisconsin teacher facing charges for allegedly kissing one of her students is now being accused of molesting a second victim whom she spent years babysitting, authorities said.

Abigail Michelle Faust, 24, allegedly began preying on her 16-year-old male victim late last year, shortly after before the boy turned 15 — the inappropriate relationship overlapping her alleged abuse of another student at River Crest Elementary School, according to authorities.

The boy told deputies that Faust had been his nanny since 2021.

Hudson elementary teacher professed ‘her love’ for 5th grade boy

The teen she babysat for believed they were in an exclusive relationship and the pair discussed having children one day, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

Faust who taught 5th grade at River Crest Elementary School admitted knowing the relationship was ‘bad’ and said she felt ‘grossed out’ by the abuse, according to the report.

She even confessed her love for the teenager in her care, after she was arrested for kissing the fifth-grade student, prosecutors claimed.

The teen victim’s parents — who had employed Faust to look after their son — contacted the family of her other alleged victim before they came forward according to KARE 11.

Faust was charged in early August with failure to protect a child, causing mental harm to a child, child enticement, and sexual misconduct by school staff or volunteer after she allegedly kissed a student.

The allegation that Faust had failed to report the alleged child abuse sparked her resignation from the school, which came months before her own arrest.

Abuse of position of trust, authority and power

Faust in one alleged episode kept the boy after class one day, pushed him against the wall and kissed his cheek, according to court documents.

The victim suffered emotional trauma from the inappropriate relationship, becoming withdrawn and experiencing extreme outbursts.

‘When asked about how [the victim] feels about Ms. Faust, he stated that he never wants to see her again,’ authorities said in court papers.

Prosecutors allege Faust knew about claims of fellow fellow fifth-grade teacher, Madison Bergmann who was also involved with a student at the school, while failing to report it to authorities.

Faust is currently in custody on a $200,000 cash bond at the St Croix County Jail. Both of her trials are scheduled to begin in October.

Bergmann is awaiting trial on charges of first-degree sexual assault with a child under age 13, use of a computer to commit a child sex crime, exposing a child to harmful descriptions, two counts of child enticement and five counts of sexual conduct by a school staff member.

Bergmann has pleaded not guilty.