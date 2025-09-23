23 year old motorcyclist, Ashton Meyer, riding ‘recklessly’ killed in Tulsa, Oklahoma crash involving two vehicles after weaving in and out of traffic, performing wheelies, and speeding.

A preventable tragedy…. A 23-year-old motorcyclist has died after being involved in a crash involving two other vehicles on Wednesday afternoon in south Tulsa, Oklahoma officials said.

Tulsa Police say witnesses told them the motorcyclist, identified as Ashton Meyer, was driving recklessly on East 71st Street, along the 7100 block of South Canton Avenue, weaving in and out of traffic, performing wheelies, and speeding when he was killed in the motorcyle accident.

Witnesses reported the rider of the motorcycle laying the bike down on its side to avoid hitting a vehicle turning in front of him near Canton Avenue according to a Facebook release from the Tulsa Police Department.

Tulsa, OK motorcyclist killed in preventable tragedy

The motorcycle crashed into one vehicle, causing the motorcycle’s gas tank to catch fire. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and under another vehicle, KTUL reported.

Several callers reported the motorcycle caught on fire, and the rider pinned under the vehicle.

Meyer was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

Meyer was identified as the son of Travis Meyer, Chief Meteorologist at KOTV News On 6 in Tulsa.

The drivers of the other two vehicles involved were not seriously injured, according to police.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m., and the investigation is ongoing as TPD’s Advanced Traffic Investigators analyze the evidence. Police say charges are not anticipated in the case.