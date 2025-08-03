: About author bio at bottom of article.

Zymir Demarco Smith, 7 month old baby boy shot dead as he slept with his mom at Spartanburg, South Carolina home by gunfire from outside family home. No arrests.

A shooting outside a home in Spartanburg left a 7 month old baby infant dead as the boy slept along with his mother during the early morning hours of Sunday, South Carolina authorities said.

Zymir Demarco Smith was struck by gunfire just on 4 a.m, after individual(s) fired into the home from the street according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

A Facebook release described responding police finding multiple signs of a shooting, including bullet damage to the residence located at 314 Collins st, apartment B.

Inside the apartment, they followed a trail of blood which led them to a critically injured infant suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Preliminary findings suggest that the infant and his mother were asleep at the time of the incident, when multiple unknown suspects fired several rounds into the home from outside.

Despite efforts to provide life-saving care, the infant was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.

The shooting has since led to the boy’s family calling for justice and to arrest those responsible.

Posted Hope Blackley on Facebook: ‘This baby lost his life to senseless, unacceptable and tragic actions of someone who thought it was ok to shoot into a home where he was sleeping!!

‘A LIFE IS A LIFE and LIFE should be PROTECTED AND MORE IMPORTANTLY, VALUED!

This must stop!!!! Put the Guns Down!’

Authorities also issued a statement.

‘This is a senseless and heartbreaking tragedy for our entire community,’ said Major Art Littlejohn of the Spartanburg Police Department. ‘We will use every available resource to solve this case and identify those responsible for this horrific act. We urge anyone with information—no matter how insignificant it may seem—to come forward.’

Not immediately clear is how the home came to be targeted.

This case remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065. Anonymous tips are welcome.