Dallas mom left 15 month old to die in hot car while...

Vanessa Esquivel, Dallas, Texas mom intentionally left 15 month old in hot car with no A.C amid 95 Fahrenheit temperatures for two hours while she went to work, causing child’s hot car death in Frisco. Mom now faces first degree murder.

A Texas mother is alleged to have ‘intentionally’ left her 15 month old child in a sweltering car for over two hours leading to the infant’s death.

Vanessa Esquivel, 27, of Dallas according to charging documents ‘intentionally’ left the child in a vehicle while at work on Aug. 16 in Frisco.

Esquivel was taken into custody on August 20 and charged with the first degree murder of the 15 month old.

Dallas mom alleged to have left 15 month old in hot car for 2 hours with no A.C while she went to work

‘At that time, detectives believe Esquivel intentionally left her 15-month-old child for over two hours in a vehicle she knew did not have working air conditioning with an outside temperature of at least 95 degrees,’ the Frisco Police Department said in a press release Thursday announcing the arrest.

Frisco police officers responded to a hospital in Plano on Aug. 16, after local police alerted them to an infant death that likely occurred in Frisco.

Officers learned that the child had been left in a car for over two hours at the 3200 block of Preston Rd, after the child’s mother arrived at her workplace in Frisco around 2 p.m. that day, police said.

Authorities had yet to say what led to the parent allegedly leaving the toddler in the hot car unattended and whether she understood or ought to, that she would be contributing to the child’s mortal demise.

Not immediately clear was the whereabouts of the child’s father and what other child drop resources were available to the working mother or if she had also previously left the girl unattended in the vehicle.

Esquivel remains held at Collin County Jail on $250,000 bond according to online jail records.

Court and jail records do not indicate an upcoming court date for Esquivel.

If convicted, Esquivel faces between five years and up to life in prison along with a fine of of up to $10,000 police said.

The Frisco Police Department is asking for anyone with information on the incident to contact the department’s non-emergency number (972-292-6010).