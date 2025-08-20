Travis Renee Baldwin hair and make up artist to the stars shot dead by her son, Logan Chrisinger after having called his mom during a mental health crises before mom rushed home only to be shot dead.

A beloved television hair and makeup artist and who was last employed by TV news network, Newsmax, has died after she was gunned down by her son at their Washington, DC-area home over the weekend.

Travis Renee Baldwin, 57, was shot to death allegedly by her 27-year-old son, Logan Chrisinger, inside an Arlington, Virginia, apartment just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Fox DC reported.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died, according to officials.

Celebrity hair and make up artist son was suffering mental health crises

Chrisinger remained at the scene after the alleged murder and is being held without bond at Arlington County Detention Facility.

The slaying follows Chrisinger calling his mom just hours earlier with the parent rushing over to the apartment in the early Sunday morning, according to her brother John.

Baldwin was reportedly tight-lipped about why she was going to see her son, John told WTTG-TV.

‘She didn’t tell me why, but from what I understand, from what I could tell, I knew there was something going on,’ he added.

It is thought at the time of the shooting, Chrisinger was suffering a mental health crises when the man’s mother drove to the apartment to be by her son’s side only for tragedy to unfold.

Baldwin was a longtime television professional who most recently worked at outlet Newsmax, where she expertly plied her craft for anchors like Greta Van Susteren.

‘What a sadness… my Newsmax make up artist of 3 ½ years, and years at @ABC @ESPN etc and a friend to all her colleagues… was murdered over the weekend,’ Van Susteren wrote on X.

‘[S]he did my make up Friday for the show and of course I never dreamed that would be the last time I would see her,’ the Newsmax host added.

Chrisinger is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, WUSA9 reported.

Police have yet to release a murder motive.