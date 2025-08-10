Toxicc Pitt, St Louis woman shot dead trying to get back stolen car after argument escalated to gun violence and a second woman injured. Suspect in custody.

A St Louis, Missouri woman was shot dead along with another woman injured early Saturday afternoon following an attempt to steal the victim’s car.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Gasconade around 2:40 p.m. after reports of gunfire. Witnesses said the incident began with a fight that escalated, resulting in a woman being shot and killed. Another individual was grazed by a bullet, and a man possibly involved in the altercation is now in police custody.

Social media identified the fatal victim going by the name of Toxicc Pitt on Facebook.

Witnesses say the dispute started between a group of women before moving down the street, where the victim was shot inside a black Kia, FOX2 reported.

‘They were arguing back and forth up the street. Then they went down the street and somehow or another, the one girl ended up getting shot in a black Kia,’ witness, Tomica Curlee Starks told the outlet.

The fatality comes as the woman sought to get her stolen vehicle back.

Witnesses reported that the altercation involved a group of girls and quickly escalated to gunfire. A photo shared with FOX 2 shows a man in his 20s or 30s with braids being taken into custody by police. Nearby residents described the area as problematic, with frequent incidents of violence and disturbances.

‘Over here it’s bad at night. Prostitutes. Shootings at the bus stop,’ said Sue Dorr, a local resident.

Posted Ravin Marie on Facebook, ‘Toxicc Pitt my sister I’m sooo sorrry. We standing 10 behind you. You lived a good life. You up there with Loc. Y’all just watch over me and please guide me through this journey im coming to see you soon. You not alone. I hate I even heard the word “deceased” you always was a stepper a soldier front liner and I miss you sooo already. Never question God but how am I supposed to go on.’

Posted another, ‘You didn’t deserve to die over your car!’

Authorities have yet to identify the alleged suspect along with the woman shot dead and the woman suffering a bullet graze wound.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers.