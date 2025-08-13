: About author bio at bottom of article.

TN family of 3 killed by falling trees during flash floods

Family of 3 Killed by Falling Tree in Tennessee during Chattanooga flash floods. Victims identified as Yuri Tomas Vicente Lopez, 29, Giomara Epifania Vasquez, 27 and 3 year old girl, Emma Vicente.

A young family of three were killed after a large tree fell on their car Tuesday night according to Tennessee authorities.

East Ridge police responded to South Moore Road in Chattanooga just after midnight, Wednesday to attempt life-saving rescues.

They found Yuri Tomas Vicente Lopez, 29, who was driving the vehicle, Giomara Epifania Vasquez, 27, who was in the passenger front seat and Emma Vicente, 3, sitting in the backseat all deceased.

I lived in Chattanooga TN for years… The images coming out of there from the flash flooding yesterday are truly unbelievable. Multiple people trapped in their homes or cars were rescued. How many of these major floods are we going to have this year?! WHAT IS GOING ON?!!! pic.twitter.com/lzBixL6KGl — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 13, 2025

A post on Mundo Hispano Chattanooga Tennessee stated the victims as being members of the local Hispanic community.

Officials said the ground had become so saturated in water from flash flooding that the tree fell and crashed on top of the family’s car. It also knocked over several power lines, leading to a power outage.

Read a post shared on Facebook, ‘My deepest condolences to his family..!! There are no words for this tragedy that happened in the Spanish community if we can support the family. Please, if you can, take your donations to the store Tiendas Quetzal rest in peace.’

Another man was found dead in flood waters on East Brainerd Road Wednesday after he reportedly ‘ran into’ floodwaters last night according to Local3News.

These incidents bring the total death count from severe storms in the Tennessee Valley to four the outlet reported.

First responders spent the night conducting rescue operations across the county, which was inundated with heavy rain beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 12, according to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM).

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp declared a state of emergency late on Tuesday in response to the flooding.

The flood threat is not over, however.

The National Weather Service has said “localized heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding” may continue through Wednesday night across east Tennessee, southwest Virginia and southwest North Carolina, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

‘Persons living near streams or areas prone to flooding should stay alert for the potential issues,’ the sheriff’s office wrote in a post shared on X.