Sydney Strickland, Laurell Hill, North Carolina teen killed in Scotland County car crash, which left three others injured near Laurinburg. Fatal victim id as UNCW college student and beauty pageant winner much loved and adored.

An early morning car crash in Scotland County, North Carolina over Labor Day weekend left one teen girl dead and three others injured after their car colliding at an intersection.

WPDE reported the collision occurring just on 3 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 74 and Highway 79 near Laurinburg. The cause of the crash was to date not known.

UNCW college student killed in Scotland County crash

While authorities didn’t release the identities of those involved in the crash, an obituary identified the deceased victim as 18-year-old woman, Sydney Brynn Strickland of Laurel Hill.

The incident led to two victims involved in the crash being airlifted to hospital along with a third taken by EMS. The conditions and identities of the three involved was not known.

News of Sydney’s death led to her being remembered by those who loved her, describing her as college bound at the University of North Carolina, Wilmingtn and beauty pageant winner.

Posted Meagan Carpenter-Dial, in part; ‘Yesterday, our hearts were crushed and life as we know it changed forever. Sydney Strickland was family, truly one of my most prized people.

Beauty pageant winner

‘I even put her in her first pageant and she won! I’ll never forget how excited she was and how fun it was getting her all dressed up. I heldpd with cheer and When it was time for college, we applied and spent days together. She got into so many schools but settled on Wilmington, a really good fit for her.’

‘Sydney loved her family (man she was a daddy’s girl) and made sure everyone felt special and included. She was the most beautiful girl on the inside and out. We are lost, broken, I am mad and honestly I dont think we will move on and that’s just my family. Abel, Jude and Vedah are devastated. Please pray for her family, parents, siblings, friends and my Kate and Austin. Life has been ruthless recently.’