Shyanne Crawford, Oklahoma City teen girl shot dead by her boyfriend over the weekend. Juvenile who fled crime scene is taken into custody.

A 17-year-old teen boy was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend over the weekend in northeast Oklahoma City.

Police responded to a shooting at a home near Northeast 20th Street and Bath Avenue just on 2.15 p.m, Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim inside the home.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where police said she was pronounced dead. The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim as Shyanne Marie Crawford, 17.

Oklahoma City teen girl remembered

OCPD says a suspect, a 17-year-old male, fled the scene on foot but was later taken into custody according to News 9.

The teen who was not identified, was booked into the Oklahoma County Juvenile Detention Center on a murder complaint, KOCO reported.

No known motive was immediately known.

Read a GoFundme for funeral expenses on behalf of the victim in part:

‘As many of you know, we are mourning the heartbreaking loss of our sweet Shyanne. Her laugh was contagious, her heart was full of love, and she cherished her family deeply.

Her dad, Glen, her mom, Christel, her sister Brianna along with her brothers Trey, Landon, and Dylan, want nothing more than to give Shyanne the beautiful service she deserves. She was someone who faced many struggles in this world, yet she always gave love and light to those around her.’

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oklahoma City Police Department’s homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.