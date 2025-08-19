Shyanna Brothers Milwaukee mom found living with the decomposing body of her 10 month old baby daughter amid mental break down. Cause of child’s death yet to be determined.

Wisconsin authorities have arrested a 28 year old mother after they found the decomposing remains of the woman’s 10 month old baby girl at a Milwaukee apartment.

Shyanna Brothers was taken into custody and charged with hiding the corpse of a child, a class F felony which carries a maximum penalty of 12 1/2 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

The medical examiner identified the baby as Rayne Taylor.

Milwaukee mom descent into mental health crises

Investigators said they first responded to Brothers’ apartment at 27th st and Hyland Boulevard on Wednesday, August 13th following a report of a foul smell. During questioning, the mom told police the odor was from old food before relenting and pointing to a locked room.

Upon entering the room, officers found the baby deceased and decomposing in a ‘large cardboard box in the center of the floor,’ surrounded by flies and maggots.

A neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said she never saw Brothers with a baby and noticed her spending a lot of time outside the apartment in recent weeks, WISN reported.

‘I saw her out here. She asked me for some change, and then she stated that it was so stinky in her house, and she couldn’t go in. She couldn’t use the restroom, and I was just wondering why,’ the neighbor told the outlet.

Upon taken into custody and questioned by detectives, Brothers’ alleged statements becoming stranger and stranger as the interview went on the Milwaukee Sentinel reported.

‘I was told I wasn’t in trouble,’ the woman allegedly claimed. ‘I had no control over how she died.’

Describing what had happened, Brothers according to a criminal complaint claimed she was ‘r*ped in there and forced to hurt my kid and hide the body.’ She alleged that people were going ‘in and out’ of her apartment ‘raping me and stealing from me.’

At one point during questioning, Brothers made repeated barking noises.

While investigators have yet to determine the cause of death, the medical examiner documented evidence of blunt force trauma to the baby’s head.

Milwaukee police have stated they are not seeking any additional suspects at this time. During a court appearance over the weekend, a commissioner requested a mental competency examination for Brothers.

Speaking to Brothers adoptive mother, the parent told WISN she was unaware of baby Rayne and that their family hadn’t had contact with Brothers in eight years.

Brothers remains held on $50K bond at the Milwaukee County Jail.