Teen kills Uber driver to let off some steam after stressful day

Sheliky Sanchez, Albuquerque, New Mexico shoots & kills Uber driver he picked out randomly cause he wanted to release some steam. Victim id as Joseph Andrus.

He had to figure a way to detox from a stressful day…

A New Mexico teenager is alleged to have admitting killing his Uber driver ‘to let some steam off’ after a stressful day, according to a criminal complaint.

Sheliky Sanchez, 18, was arrested at his girlfriend’s home in Albuquerque early Thursday morning and charged with murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence.

The boyfriend’s arrest follows Sanchez the night before asking his unwitting girlfriend to order him an Uber around 1 a.m. — telling her ‘his friend has a car for him and he is going to go get it,’ according to the Albuquerque Journal.

When the Uber stopped before the ride was completed, the company sent Sanchez’s girlfriend an automated call to make sure everything was alright, she told police.

She reached out to Sanchez, who in turn insisted he was fine. But was he? And what of the Uber driver….?

Around 3 a.m., Uber driver Joseph Andrus was found dead after apparently being shot execution-style on the side of the road.

His car, a black Ford Escape, was nowhere in sight.

Sanchez allegedly stole the Ford after the murder and drove the car to his girlfriend’s house, where authorities found it in the morning.

When interviewed by police, Sanchez insisted that he had slept through the whole night. He added that he hadn’t taken an Uber anywhere and was driven around by his friends, according to the complaint.

Sanchez claimed to police that he used cash to buy Andrus’ car from someone else and had no knowledge it belonged to the slain driver, according to the complaint.

As the teen’s story continued to fail to pass the sh*t detector, Sanchez eventually relented, allegedly admitting to shooting Sanchez to ‘let off some steam’ in a premeditated plan to ‘take [his stress] out on anybody he could find,’ according to the complaint.

Sanchez allegedly told police he parsed through multiple different rideshare apps before deciding on his victim.

He added that he chose a random drop-off location and ordered Andrus to exit the vehicle upon arrival before allegedly shooting him several times and watching as he bled out on the ground.

‘He seemed like a good guy. I don’t really go for good people,’ Sanchez told police, adding that Andrus was ‘really cool and talked to him the entire drive.’

Sanchez added that he ‘felt bad for [Andrus] a little bit, but just getting that satisfaction out of the way. It’s like a relief. Like taking an in and out breath.’

The teen is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Bernalillo County, New Mexico.