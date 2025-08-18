Shelby Hurd of Chicago id as home invader shot dead by Joliet, Illinois mother who’d hid her baby in a closet moments before gunning down burglar who had only just been released from jail for a string of burglaries.

An Illinois woman shot and killed a would be burglar while hiding her baby in a closet during the home invasion last week. The perp has since been identified as a long time criminal with a lengthy criminal rap sheet and who had recently been released from jail.

Shelby Hurd, 36, died on Friday after being fatally shot by the home owner after entering the residence in Joliet, IL in a ‘home invasion,’ just after 10.30 p.m, Friday evening.

The incident happened in the 7000 block of Hadrian Drive on the city’s Far West Side, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Shelby Hurd repeat burglar and criminal perp

Shelby Hurd Jr of Chicago, was found unresponsive by Joliet Police, with the Will County Coroner’s Office later identifying the man, FOX32 reported. Signs of forced entry were found at the residence.

Patch reported that Hurd was only freed on parole in February this year over a slew of previous burglary convictions.

In 2024, Shely Hurd Jr of Chicago, pleaded guilty to two separate burglary incidents that took place 10 days apart in March 2022.

Hurd was sentenced to four years with 170 days credit for time served. It is unclear how he ended up being freed back onto the streets in early 2025.

The burglar also spent previous stints behind bars over 2019 charges for burglary of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

His Facebook profile contained numerous disturbing posts, including one shortly after his release from prison earlier this year where he said: ‘Sacrificed my peace and sleep.

‘I did some sh (sic) you couldn’t imagine.’

Another post made in April 2023 – before Hurd’s most recent incarceration – said: ‘I’m from the streets… Better look both ways before you cross me.’

Stand your ground law in Illinois

Hurd’s final burglary saw him break into the home of the woman – who he did not know – around 10:30pm on Tuesday August 12.

He was wearing gloves and carrying a screwdriver, police say.

The mother who was in the house realized it was being broken into and rushed to an upstairs bedroom with her newborn.

She placed the infant in a closet to try and keep them safe just as Hurd burst into that room.

The mom opened fire and shot Hurd in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Illinois does not have a ‘stand your ground’ law, with locals encouraged to try and retreat before using deadly force.

But exceptions apply – including during a home invasion such as the one that unfolded last week.

The controversial law allows one to use deadly force without legal repercussions if ‘they believe’ their life is in imminent danger.

Joliet sits around 40 miles southwest of Chicago.

Joliet Police said an investigation into the burglary and shooting was ongoing.

The un-named woman who shot and killed Hurd was cooperating fully. It is not thought that the mother is facing any charges.