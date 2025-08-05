Woman taunts victim on Instagram & FB Live after stabbing her at...

Shakia Travon Jenkins charged with attempted murder after stabbing ‘her enemy’ at a Miami 7-Eleven store only to then share video of the incident on social media and brag about the stabbing attack.

A Texas woman is alleged to have stabbed her ‘enemy’ at a Miami 7-Eleven outlet only to later taunt the victim on social media where she ‘bragged’ about the attack.

Shakia Travon Jenkins, 29, of Houston, was arrested on Friday following the attack which took place on July 15 at the 7-Eleven at 690 NW 79th St. in the Liberty City neighborhood.

The stabbing is alleged to have taken place an argument earlier that night at a lounge in North Miami Beach, WPLG reported.

Police said the Miami-born Jenkins used to be friends with the victim after meeting through social media, but their friendship ended in 2024 after a spat at a Valentine’s Day party.

According to an arrest report, the two encountered each other at the party, with both women proceeding to argue, before both being kicked out of the nightclub, before agreeing to meet at the 7-Eleven to fight.

After meeting at 2.30 a.m to fight, the victim, not identified in police documents but identified as Shantell on social media, went to police to claim being stabbed in the face.

The victim went on to share with detectives a video of the incident and an Instagram Live video of Jenkins boasting about stabbing her.

In the video, Jenkins brags having hidden the knife in her wig, stating, ‘Stabbed that ho and then, stabbed that ho and then,’ further adding, ‘OK, so who else wants ― you want to get stabbed next, b—-?’

Exclaims Jenkins twice in the video, ‘Call me Chucky and Michael Myers ho.’

But there was more to come.

Jenkins is alleged to have continued boasting about the attack, after later that morning having taken to Facebook Live where she continued to taunt her victim.

According to police, Jenkins is alleged to have told her followers that she wished she killed the victim.

‘I would have been happy, smiling on my mugshot knowing hoe you good and dead and not coming back,’ Jenkins is alleged to have stated.

Along with attempted first-degree murder charge, Jenkins faces charges of written threats to kill or do bodily injury and felon in possession of a weapon, owing to the fact that police said she’s been convicted of grand theft in Florida and fraud in Texas.

Police said detectives arrested her at Miami International Airport as she was waiting to board a flight back to Houston.

As of Monday morning, she was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.