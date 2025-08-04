Scott Hazlett, Leto High school principal arrested on DUI & cocaine possession while speeding over the weekend. School official had just been promoted to school principal of Tampa, Florida school.

A Tampa, Florida high school principal has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of cocaine along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scott Hazlett, 40, the high school principal of Leto High School was busted Saturday morning, just on 1.40 a.m, by Temple Terrace police.

At the time of his arrest, Hazlett was speeding and just 15 miles from his home, FOX13 reported.

Newly promoted Florida high school principal was rising star

The school official’s arrest comes just weeks after a post on X on July 8, by the Hillsborough County Schools congratulated Hazlett for being named principal at the school.

‘I hope that the students will remember the one thing about it being 100% preventable,’ said Linda Unfried of MADD of Hillsborough County, ‘and that they are educated enough.’

‘I am thankful, and he should be thankful that Temple terrace police stopped him before he killed someone,’ said Unfried.

‘It should not happen with anyone in this day and age,’ said Unfried. ‘There is no reason, no excuse anymore.’

The school principal has since been placed on administrative leave.

Hazlett was released 10 hours later on a $3,500 bond.

In 2018, he led a new international school in Vietnam, before coming back to Hillsborough Schools in 2019 to work at Leto as an assistant principal.

On Sunday, the school district issued the following statement:

‘He has served in the district since 2007 and is currently on administrative leave following the recent charges. These allegations are deeply concerning, and we understand the impact this may have on our students and staff. We remain committed to providing the students and staff with the appropriate support during this time.’