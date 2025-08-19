: About author bio at bottom of article.

Madbury murder-suicide: Dad psychologist & mom & 2 kids found dead at upscale New Hampshire residence. Victims identified as Ryan and Emily Long and their two kids, Parker and Ryan Long. Dad worked as school psychologist and mom was looking for work.

A New Hampshire family of four were found dead at their Madbury residence, Monday night in what authorities now suspect was a murder-suicide.

Identified as the victims were Emily Long, 34, her husband, Ryan Long, 48, and the couple’s two children, son Parker, 8, and daughter Ryan, 6.

A third child, a toddler, was found alive and suffered no physical injuries, WCVB reported.

Madbury murder-suicide: what went wrong?

Each of the victims appears to have suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators also found a gun near the family. It remained who initiated the shooting.

Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday.

Ryan Long worked as a school psychologist for the Oyster River Cooperative School District for the last nine years and as a part-time adjunct instructor in Plymouth State University Graduate Programs since 2022, according to his LinkedIn page.

The page described the husband and father as a licensed school psychologist and board certified behavioral analyst.

Of note, the father’s employment had yet to be confirmed by the Oyster School district.

Emily Long was looking for a new job, according to her LinkedIn page, and had graduated from the University of New Hampshire hospitality management program and from Oyster River High School.

Well to do community blindsided

The page said she was looking for something as a Business Development Consultant, Executive Assistant, Personal Assistant, People Operations Specialist and Director of Operations. Her most recent position was Director or Operations at Wing-itz Restaurant Group, according to LinkedIn.

The family moved to the five-bedroom house, now worth over $660,000, in the town of Madbury in southeastern New Hampshire in 2020, online property records show.

News of the blood letting shocked neighbors in the well to do community.

‘It was shocking,’ neighbor Bevy Ketel told WBZ-TV. ‘It was a perfect family as far as we knew.’

Ketel described the family as a ‘good house’ and ‘integrated with everybody else.’

Ketel said the children had recently set up a stand to sell lemonade to neighbors.

‘It’s just shocking. We didn’t see it coming,’ she said.

Investigators had yet to say what led up to the alleged murder-suicide.

Madbury is a small town with a population of 2000, two miles north of the University of New Hampshire in Durham and 15 miles west of Portsmouth.