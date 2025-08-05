Man follows woman on bus, slashes her throat & then walks out

Robert J. Rhoades gets on Tulsa, Oklahoma bus with woman, sits directly behind before shortly after slashing her throat and walking out before being arrested with blood all over him. No known motive.

A 42 year old man is alleged to have slashed a woman sitting on a Tulsa, Oklahoma bus in the neck before walking off only to be arrested shortly after. So serious was the assault, homicide detectives were sent to the scene.

According to reports, Robert J. Rhoades got on the MTTA bus at a Walmart stop in Tulsa, OK, with an unidentified 43-year-old woman just before 1pm, Sunday.

Rhoades sat directly behind the woman, with the two according to witnesses having no interactions with one another. When the bus arrived at the main station, Rhoades reached around and sliced the woman’s throat before getting off the bus and walking away. Police officers found Rhoades close by with blood on his clothes and a bloody knife in his pocket.

‘Witnesses, including the bus driver, informed us that both Rhoades and the 43-year-old female victim boarded the bus at the Walmart stop on 81st and Lewis,’ police said according to KTUL. ‘Rhoades sat directly behind her, and they had no prior interactions or verbal exchanges. As the bus arrived at the main station, Rhoades reached around and allegedly assaulted the victim by slicing her throat before leaving the scene.’

Doctors remain hopeful the un-identified victim will recover after undergoing emergency surgery. Rhoades was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and false impersonation, as well as a warrant out of Missouri according to a Facebook release.

TPD says they are awaiting video footage from the bus.

No motive was immediately known.

Rhoades remains held in custody at the Tulsa County Jail without bond, records show.