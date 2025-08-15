Philip Scire, Explorer K-8 teacher at Spring Hill, Florida crashes into school fence second day of new term after believed to have arrived drunk to school.

A Florida elementary teacher is accused of drunk driving and crashing into the fence at his school on the second day of the new year.

Philip Scire, 32, an Explorer K-8 teacher at Spring Hill was discovered unconscious and his vehicle still in gear after crashing his vehicle into the rear parking lot of the school circa 11.43 a.m, Tuesday morning according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

A regard of the ‘single car wreck’ led to responding deputies observing ‘several empty single-serving alcohol containers within reach of Scire,’ the report stated.

Explorer K-8 teacher drinking problem

Scire was taken to hospital, with officers who had come to question him noting he ‘smelled of alcohol.’ Investigators made ‘numerous attempts’ to obtain consent from Scire to submit to a blood draw to determine his blood alcohol content but he refused, according to deputies.

Once released from the hospital, Scire was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center where he has since posted a $1,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 3. Scire was previously arrested on a charge of DUI in Broward County in 2014, cops say.

According to the Explorer school website, Scire teaches language arts for grades sixth through ninth.

Notice of the educator’s arrest led to an avalanche of comments on social media, including from one individual who posted, ‘He is the most amazing teacher, my heart is broken over this. I am thankful nobody was hurt and that he is okay, I hope he gets the help he needs. He has made such a positive impact on my children’s lives.’

While another wrote, ‘He was my teacher a couple years ago, he’s an amazing teacher and an amazing person. I hope he gets better soon.’

Not immediately clear is whether the teacher taught class that morning before getting into his vehicle and crashing what appears to have been recess.

The Hernando County School District has since released a statement saying, ‘The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the ongoing investigation.’

Explorer K-8 has just over 1,600 students in pre-k through grade eight. Spring Hill is about a 50-mile drive north from Tampa.

Not immediately clear is how the teacher ended up coming to the school drunk and what treatment he might seek address his alleged drinking problem.