St Louis woman says she’s being followed only to go missing after...

Miranda Brown, St Louis, Missouri woman goes missing after saying unknown man is following her only for the man to pick up phone and hang up when concerned relative calls back.

A Missouri woman who has been missing since mid July had called to say she was being followed only for the relative to call back and an unknown man to pick up the cellphone.

Miranda Brown, 27, of St Louis on July 21 had been on the line with a relative, with Brown at one point saying that an unknown man was following her while out for a walk before hanging up. When the relative called her back, a mystery man answered, telling the kin they had the wrong number before also hanging up.

Brown hasn’t been heard of or seen since then according to a release from the St Louis Police Department.

Police are asking the public for any information about her whereabouts according to KSDK.

She is known to spend time in the south St. Louis neighborhood of Mount Pleasant, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.