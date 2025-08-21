Duane Nooner, Little Rock, Arkansas man arrested in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Michelle Butler, gunned down outside the Rockefeller Early Childhood Center where she worked.

An Arkansas man is in custody after shooting dead a woman he was ‘romantically involved’ with outside a Little Rock childhood center where she worked, Wednesday afternoon.

Police responding to reports of a shooting circa 2.54 p.m, near the Rockefeller Early Childhood Center at 15th and Bragg found an unresponsive woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite efforts to save her life, Michelle Butler, 36, mortally succumbed to her gunshot wound at the scene. Identified as the suspect in the woman’s shooting murder was, 29-year-old Duane Nooner, 29, of Little Rock.

Little Rock childhood worker shot dead by boyfriend near where she worked

According to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., the victim was an employee of the Little Rock School District, THV11 reported.

‘Shortly before 3 p.m., an employee of the Little Rock School District was killed in a parking lot outside Rockefeller Early Childhood Center,’ Mayor Scott said in a news release.

Mayor Scott stated that the suspect connected to the shooting was already in custody and that there was no further threat.

‘We believe the perpetrator of this heinous crime had a connection to the victim. Little Rock police will share further details as they become available,’ Mayor Scott said.

No known motive

Duane Nooner following his arrest was charged with capital murder.

Stated Little Rock Police in a release: ‘At this point in the investigation, it has been determined that Butler and Nooner were in a relationship. The Investigation remains ongoing, which means additional details may emerge as detectives continue to gather information.’

Little Rock School District in a release said that no students witnessed the incident or were in harm’s way and that the ‘domestic incident’ occurred outside, near Rockefeller Early Childhood Center.

Police had yet to say what led to the woman being gunned down by the man.