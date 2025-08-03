Fan wearing MAGA hat escorted out of St Louis stadium cause of...

Michael Weitzel St Louis fan wearing MAGA hat escorted out of St Louis stadium cause of club rule banning political statements. But is the rule being applied evenly and what does that say about first amendment rights and free speech?

What if he was wearing a Kamala Harris hat…? Disconcert has come to the fore after a soccer fan wearing a MAGA hat was kicked out of a St Louis City game on account of club rules forbidding political statements at the stadium.

Michael Weitzel speaking to a camera as he is being led out is heard saying, ‘I am being evicted from the premises because of Donald Trump – because we can’t wear Donald Trump hats in public.’

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?! This man was kicked out of a St. Louis City SC match…. Because he was wearing a MAGA hat… HE WOULD HAVE 100% NOT BEEN KICKED OUT IF THAT WAS A KAMALA / WALZ HAT!!! pic.twitter.com/b4cehNlNuf — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) August 2, 2025

Adds the sports fan further, ‘Now I am being evicted from the premises. Trump is not welcome at St. Louis City SC club. Trump is not welcome here.’

‘I’m being asked to leave by the police. I am being threatened with arrest. They are asking me to leave.’

As the scene unfolds, booing and jeering is heard in the background.

A police officer escorting Weitzel out of the stadium can be heard explaining that he too is a Trump supporter yet nevertheless has to carry out the club’s rules banning political statements at the stadium.

‘He gets it, he’s just following the rules,’ Weitzel says of the officer dealing with him. ‘It’s not his fault. This is the stadium’s rules here.’

It is unclear precisely when the incident happened. Keller posted the video on August 2, saying that it occurred ‘last night’ but the most recent St. Louis City game was held on July 30 – a friendly game against Premier League team Aston Villa.

Major League Soccer fan code of conduct rules state on their website that supporters are not allowed to make political gestures through their clothing at games.

Listed in the prohibited section of the MLS website, the rule says: ‘Displaying signs, symbols or images for commercial purposes or for electioneering, campaigning or advocating for or against any candidate, political party, legislative issue, or government action.’

While the MAGA hat appears to fall under the league’s ban, Weitzel questioned whether the policy is being enforced fairly.

‘Those flags over there, those aren’t political?’ he asked security, pointing towards the Pride flags. ‘Are these rules equally enforced on everybody?” The guard responded that the policy was in fact being enforced equally.’

Gregg Keller of the Atlas Strategy Group later confirmed on social media that the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division is reviewing the video.

And then there were these comments that caught this author’s attention. See what you think?

‘1st Amendment rights go away if someones feelings are hurt at soccer games?’

‘I hate Donald Trump–a profoundly evil man–as much as any reasonable person, but I don’t approve of this kind of censorship.’

‘This isn’t policy. It’s political discrimination disguised as censorship. Got anything to say, St. Louis City SC?’

‘Freedom of speech in this country has become a one-way street. If you’re a left-wing lunatic, you can scream profanity, push radical agendas, and no one bats an eye. But if you’re a conservative or support Trump, you’re silenced, banned, or kicked out.’

‘Are you delusional? TrumpStein is worming his way to cancelling any news agency that dares to tell the truth. He is surpressing free speech right and left (no pun intended).’