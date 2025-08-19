Meadowglen murder-suicide: 3 young children looking for food lead cops to the bodies of their mother and father at a West Houston apartment complex.

Three young children found wandering around asking for food and water near a West Houston apartment complex led cops to the bodies of two adults, believed to be the children’s parents.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to the scene, at 10900 Meadowglen near the intersection of Westheimer and Wilcrest just on 5 p.m, Monday, August 18, following reports of three young children unattended in the parking lot.

The children, ages 3, 2, and 1 indicated that they were looking for food and water before directing officers to an apartment when asked where there parents were. Upon entering the family’s residence, officers found a deceased male and female.

3 young children left as orphans

Police had yet to say how the two adults, believed to be the children’s parents died. Nevertheless Lt. Larry Crowson of HPD told KHOU11 that it appeared that the man killed the woman before killing himself in an apparent murder-suicide.

The identities of the deceased couple was not publicly shared.

During questioning one of the children told officers that their mother and father ‘had a fight’ prior to becoming unresponsive, FOX26 reported. It remained unclear if the children were conscious of the fact that their parents were deceased.

Crowson didn’t say how the couple died, but said it appeared they had been dead for around 24 hours.

The children who were not injured during the incident are now staying with their grandmother. Child Protective Services was called to determine what happens next with them.