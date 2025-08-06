Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, Manhattan woman id as woman found dead on a boat docked at Montauk Yacht Club in mystery cause of death as investigation continues.

The woman found dead onboard a docked boat in Montauk early Tuesday morning in a mystery death has been identified as a Manhattan resident according to Long Island authorities.

Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, 33, was found unresponsive on a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club at approximately 12 a.m., after a man called 911 to report an unconscious woman aboard a vessel according to Suffolk County police.

Good Samaritans attempted CPR before first responders arrived and pronounced Nolan-O’Slatarra dead at the scene.

Mystery cause of death

The cause of death is still under investigation and will be determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad is investigating the incident, according to the release.

Authorities didn’t say how the deceased woman came to be on the boat and how long she had been there before her fateful discovery.

A TikTok account under the handle, https://www.tiktok.com/@martha_nolan is believed to have belonged to the dead woman. Images appeared to show her modeling along with spending time in the Hamptons. The caption describes her as the Founder East x East.

A previous report published in 2020 described Nolan as hailing from Ireland.

Stated the report: ‘And in December 2020. at the age of 28, Nolan launched Out East Eyewear, a luxury brand that offers a replacement sunglasses service. However, Nolan had plans to create her business long before this. “I always wanted to start my own company and I always want to build a brand. I’ve been saying that since I was 18 or 19-years-old.’

Meanwhile, as Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives continue the investigation, authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the squad at 631.852.6392.