Edward Randolph kills Hope Parrott, Tennessee girlfriend, places her body in refrigerator before setting it on fire along rural road. Woman had been trying to leave boyfriend.

A Tennessee man is accused of killing his girlfriend, transporting the remains of her body in a refrigerator and then setting it on fire and leaving it to burn along a road. The tragedy follows the victim’s family saying the woman had been trying to leave her ‘abusive’ boyfriend.

Edward Randolph, 49, was taken into custody last week and charged with first-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of 46-year-old Hope Parrott, according to a Thursday, Aug. 7 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation press release.

According to the release, Parrott’s corpse was discovered along Sunk Cane Road in Crawford on July 31. The District Attorney General for the 13th Judicial District of Tennessee said in a statement on Facebook that the body was found ‘discarded and burned.’

Tennessee girl was reported missing by her family with boyfriend saying ‘she moved out’

An Overton County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told McClatchy News that authorities found the refrigerator containing Parrott’s remains after a woman reported a fire on a rural road around 1 a.m. on July 31.

As authorities were in the process of trying to identify the remains, they learned that Parrott’s family had reported her as a missing person on July 5.

Family members reportedly told police they had been unable to get in touch with Parrott for several days, which was not like her. The family also said that Parrott had been trying to leave Randolph.

‘Further investigation revealed Parrott’s boyfriend, Edward Randolph, killed her and transported her body in a refrigerator, which he later set on fire,’ authorities said in the release.

The cause of death was not immediately clear.

A Facebook post told of Randolph previously telling Parrott’s family that he and Hope breaking up roughly two weeks ago and that someone came and picked her up then.

Randolph was taken into custody and processed at the Overton County Jail where he remains held on a $50,000,000 bond.