Yarely Ashley Hermosillo killed after stray bullet strikes her in road rage incident in Glendale, Arizona. Arrested is Jesus Preciado Dousten who had been arguing with the driver of a different vehicle.

A lifestyle influencer has died after she was struck by a stray bullet along an Arizona freeway in a road rage incident unrelated to her.

Yarely Ashley Hermosillo, 27, was killed while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle stopped in the left lane at a red light in Glendale.

Arrested in the influencer’s death was 33-year-old-man, Jesus Preciado Dousten who has was booked on multiple charges including second-degree murder AZFamily reported.

The woman’s death comes as she was randomly shot as the perpetrator argued with a driver in a different vehicle.

The tragic incident unfolded around 11:45 p.m. local time on Friday when police say Dousten, who was stopped in the center lane, was in the midst of fighting with a driver on his right when authorities say he aimed a gun at his driver’s side window and pulled the trigger.

The bullet went through his window and then into the passenger side window of Hermosillo’s vehicle, striking her in the head. Also in the car were her boyfriend, who was driving, the couple’s 4-year-old son and Hermosillo’s mother, though no one else was wounded.

Hermosillo’s boyfriend — identified in a GoFundMe as her husband — rushed her to the hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries, reported AZFamily.

‘My question still is, why would you just randomly shoot the other way?’ Glendale Police Sgt Brian Hoskins said. ‘He obviously didn’t know the other car was there.’

Using surveillance video from multiple cameras, homicide detectives said they identified Dousten as the owner of the white GMC Sierra involved in the shooting.

On Saturday night, police searched a Phoenix home near 47th Avenue and Campbell, where two handguns were recovered. Dousten was later arrested at his Glendale apartment near 43rd and Glendale avenues.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe set up for Hermosillo’s family had raised $9723.

‘Yarely’s life was taken far too soon in a senseless act of violence,’ reads the fundraiser. ‘Yarely was a loving wife, a devoted mother, and a beautiful soul whose light touched everyone who knew her. She leaves behind her husband and their 4-year-old son, who now face an unimaginable loss.’

Hermosillo shared recipes on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, where she had a following of more than 300,000 combined.

Dousten remains held on a $1 million bond on allegations of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons (prohibited possessor) and endangerment.