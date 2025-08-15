Kevin ‘Tugg’ Watson, Chicago Livestreamer shot dead during Facebook Live at parking lot in West Side Austin area. No suspects or arrests. As video goes viral.

A Chicago man was shot dead at a parking lot as stunned loved ones watched in horror from a Facebook Live stream.

Kevin ‘Tugg’ Watson, 42, was about 11 minutes into his livestream — discussing some kind of parking dispute regarding club promotion and owners and security that apparently took place the night before — when someone approached the vehicle where he was filming in around 6:14 p.m., Wednesday on the 5000 block of W Madison Street, in Chicago’s West Side Austin neighborhood.

‘What’s up, bro? What’s up?’ Watson says, looking out the window as he notices the unidentified gunman, raising his arms in the air. Then, ‘Hell, no,’ he says as he gets out of the car. Seconds later, a single gunshot is heard according to video of the live stream shared online.

Footage captures a single gunshot blasting over the video’s audio three seconds after Watson getting out of the vehicle.

Several people rushed to Watson, who had fallen to the ground outside his car.

Witnesses applied pressure to Watson’s wound as they waited for first responders to arrive.

Watson was struck once in the chest according to ABC7 Chicago, citing police.

Watson, who lived two blocks south of the shooting, was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deadly shooting has been viewed over two million times on social media.

No known motive

Watson allegedly knew the gunman and attempted to wrestle the gun out of the shooter’s hand before the shooting.

Watson’s cousin, Jacquezz Smith told ABC 7 Chicago that the incident happened after his cousin left the liquor store, where he worked, to start his FB Live stream in his car.

‘He was talking to a guy, and he was going to his car, then the guy followed behind him,’ relative, Alvin Jackson told the outlet. ‘So, the guy followed behind him and pulled the gun on him. He was trying to wrestle with the gun, and the gun went off.’

Offered Smith, ‘He was a good man. No matter what he done, he helped people, you know?’

Watson, who was single, according to relatives was a father to a six-year-old son.

No arrests or charges have been filed in the fatal shooting. Authorities continue to investigate.

Over 200 people have been killed in shootings across Chicago in 2025.