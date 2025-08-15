Daphne murder-suicide: Religious dad shoots mum dead & their 2 kids, then self in act of violence that leaves local community dumbfounded. Shooter id as Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Smith Jr, along with wife, Larrica Gaines Smith, and the couple’s two kids, Khristian and Kinsley Smith.

An Alabama man is alleged to have shot dead his wife , their two children and then himself in a suspected murder-suicide at their Daphne, Belforest residence.

Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Smith Jr, 44, is believed to have shot and killed, Larrica Gaines Smith, 41, and their children, Khristian Smith (15) and Kinsley Smith (11), before then using the murder weapon on himself. The deceased family of four were found inside their home on Sable Court, Baldwin County early Thursday morning.

Belforest locals left shocked and blindsided

‘This is going to be a multiple murder and suicide scene, but again, it’s as tragic as it comes,’ said Baldwin County Sheriff Anthony Lowery according to FOX10.

‘It looks like their might have been some type of domestic issues that escalated,’ the official told media.

The macabre discovery came after a relative requested welfare check around 3.30 p.m, Thursday morning. Responding deputies upon receiving no answer, forced their way into the home and that’s when they found the four deceased family members along with the murder weapon, a handgun.

The tragedy left neighbors in shock and blindsided.

‘She just told me they celebrated their wedding anniversary two weeks ago and was happy about it, so I just don’t understand, I don’t understand how this could happen,’ said one neighbor, Shannon Brannon.

Adding, ‘You’d just kind of imagine it would be a certain type of family that would happen to and you’d never think something like that would happen to them because she was always so quiet and polite and everything, but I mean…it’s horrible.’

Daphne murder-suicide: what went wrong?

‘Kenny is always outside waving at everybody,’ added Brannon. ‘Her kids are always playing outside, just the sweetest, most well-behaved kids.’

Offered neighbor, Matt Russell, ‘the family was salt of the earth. Most fun loving family.’

Adding, ‘I am still in shock.’

Little was reported about the family, with Larrica having previously worked at a local real estate company until 2018.

Kinsley attended Daphne East Elementary and Khristian was a freshman at Daphne High School.

‘Inside the residence, the children’s phones were ringing. So, you know, that’s their friends trying to figure out what’s going on,’ Sheriff Anthony Lowery said.

Grief counselors were on hand, not just for classmates but also for staff.

Trained crisis response counselors and social workers were on the campuses of Daphne East Elementary School and Daphne High School on Thursday.

Sheriff Lowery said police had never come to the home before where the family had lived for over 20 years, MYNBC15 reported.

‘This is a very religious family. I think talking to the neighbors, you’ll see that they were a very social, friendly group of people that lived here, great kids. This is a shock to everyone,’ said Lowery.

Baldwin County Public Schools notified parents Thursday morning that grief counselors are available to help students and staff.

The sheriff said he has yet to uncover what led to the murder-suicide but said he would be working with forensics to try and find out more.