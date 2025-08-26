Keiona Wilson, Nashville, Tennessee woman shot dead confronting her husband’s mistress, Keosha Greer at her home. Husband identified as Amadeo Wilson.

A Nashville woman was shot and killed following a confrontation with her husband’s alleged mistress after forcing her way into the woman’s home.

According to Metro Nashville police, Keiona ‘Keedie’ Wilson, 42, drove to a home on Scalf Drive after spotting her husband’s car parked there and used her key to move the vehicle in front of the house.

Soon after, Wilson knocked on the front door of the home of 42-year-old Keosha Greer. Police say the two women began arguing through the house’s security camera speaker about whether Wilson’s husband was inside.

Nashville police yet to say whether mistress now faces charges

At some point, Wilson allegedly tried to push her way into the house, with Greer in turn shooting through the door — missing Wilson, KPLC-TV reported.

Wilson managed to get inside, with a fight breaking out between the two women. Police say another shot was fired, this time hitting Wilson in the stomach.

Despite her injuries, Wilson got into her husband’s car and managed to drive away, eventually stopping to flag down an officer outside the Madison Police Precinct. She was rushed to Skyline Medical Center, where she was later declared deceased.

Police have yet to say where charges will be filed against Greer who has since claimed shooting in self defense. In a release, Nashville authorities said the incident remained under investigation.

Wrote Wilson on her Facebook wall on June 10, 2020, next to photo of her and a man in embrace: ‘On this day 5 years ago we started our journey to forever! This has been an amazing experience that I wouldnt trade for the world! You have been my rock through the good times and my support through the bad! You have showed me a true example of a great partner, dad, man and friend! Thank you for truely adoring me everyday from the beginning and each day forward! I love you Amadeo Wilson and happy anniversary!’

The husband’s identity according to the victim’s social media was confirmed as that of Amadeo Wilson.