Katelin Campbell Halifax teacher at Christian private school CH Friend in Virginia charged with having sex with child as educator is fired as authorities continue to investigate.

A Christian private school teacher in Virginia is alleged to have had sex with a child.

Katelin Campbell, a 34-year-old English teacher at the 7th-12th grade CH Friend School in Halifax County, was arrested Thursday and charged with having consensual sex with a child 15 years or older, state prosecutors said, according to WSET.

Campbell was fired immediately after the allegations were brought to school officials, who then reported them to the police.

Christian values

We chose integrity instead of it being swept under the rug. Scripture is very clear that if it was done in the dark, it was going to be brought to light,’ headmistress Dana Jones told WSET.

‘We understand that taking it to the police department, it was going to come shine a light on us. We took what we were told to them and let them carry on with their investigation.’

Jones declined to say whether the victim was a student at the CH Friend School. Prosecutors confirmed the victim was a male.

Campbell had worked at the school for the past year, Jones confirmed.

Notes the school website, ‘The C.H. Friend School is a small private institution which focuses on small class sizes and hands on learning.’

‘We are a K3-12 School that focuses on the individual needs of each child while instilling Christian values. We use a traditional instructor led method along with hands on learning to help our students reach their highest academic potential. We believe that by providing the highest level of education while instilling morals, ethics and integrity we develop future community leaders.’

Campbell is additionally charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship.

She was booked at the Halifax County Adult Detention Center and was released on bond.