Karon J. Clay 8 month pregnant, Greenwood, Indiana mom and 3 year old son, Karter Clay found dead at family home in homicide case. No suspects or arrests made.

An Indiana woman in her third trimester of pregnancy and her 3 year old son were found dead at their Greenwood area home Monday, Aug. 4. To date authorities have announced no suspects or made any arrests in the double homicide case.

Karon J. Clay, 33, and three year old son, Karter K. Clay were found deceased at the home after authorities responded to a welfare check at the mother and son’s residence, Greenwood Police Department said.

Karon Clay Greenwood Indiana mom had only just moved in to the home in May

The bodies had some signs of decomposition, police told 13 News.

At the time of the mother’s death, Karon Clay was eight months pregnant and had been expecting a baby boy.

While the coroner’s office declined to comment on cause and manner of death, police said that the deaths were being investigated as homicides, according to WIBC.

‘Detectives are working diligently to find who’s responsible for this heinous act and bring them to justice,’ Police Chief James Ison told 13 News, declining to comment on specifics in order to ‘preserve the integrity of this investigation.’

He also told the outlet they are reviewing security footage from neighbors, and continue to look for footage from others in the vicinity of the residence that may show suspicious activity between July 28 and Aug. 1.

The landlord speaking to WISH-TV said there was a large amount of blood found in the upstairs bedroom. Neighbors also commented that the bedroom blinds normally neat, appeared visibly tattered.

The whereabouts of the boy’s father wasn’t immediately clear. Of note, the mother’s oldest child did not live with her at the home the landlord said.

The landlord said Clay was a mother of three and had only just moved into the residence in May and worked as a hairstylist, ‘trying to move forward in life.’

Anyone with information is urged to contact Greenwood PD at 317-882-9191.