11 year old Mass girl rescues 5 year old boy stuck in 20 foot well

An eleven year old girl in Massachusetts has been hailed a hero after rushing to the aid of her next door neighbours toddler child who’d fallen down a 20 ft well at their Kingsboro residence.

Juliana Fischer, 11, rushed out of her home upon hearing her neighbor, Kathleen Freeman, screaming for her son and pleading for someone to help.

The preteen sprinted outside, following the sounds of Freeman’s shouts while the parent called the police.

‘I heard these screaming, like these screams, and someone saying, ‘Call 911,’’ Juliana told Local 12.

Freeman’s son, Jack Buss, who had been playing had fallen into the deep water well that had been concealed by a cover that slipped out of the way upon the toddler walking over it.

The incident led to the 5 year old boy shouting for his ‘mama’.

‘I heard a scream that I’ve never heard before from my son,’ Freeman told the outlet.

The stunned toddler was able to stand at the bottom, surrounded by chunks of concrete and clutching a nearby pole.

Sizing up the situation, Julia grabbed a nearby ladder, carefully lowering it down into the well with her father’s help so Jack could climb out.

‘She just went and grabbed the ladder herself, put it in the well, and we held it with her father,’ said Freeman.

The toddler managed to make his way up largely unscathed, save for a few minor scratches.

‘He was really brave, and I’m so thankful for Juliana. It was a very good feeling when he got out of the well,’ Freeman told the outlet.

Responding crews placed a heavy metal plate on top of the well with bricks just to make sure it wouldn’t slide off again, assuring the mom that they would find a more permanent solution.

Buss’ family is now telling everyone that their 11-year-old neighbor is the hero.

Responded the 11 year old when asked to comment on her feat, ‘I don’t know. Anyone would have done the same thing.’