Texas Deputy under investigation over TikTok video promising to ticket ‘everyone’ over...

Jennifer Escalera, Houston Texas cop investigated over TikTok video promising to ticket ‘everyone’ over her lack of sex. Local residents are not amused. But some are hoping they get booked soon…

A ‘sexually frustrated’ police officer in Houston, Texas, is under investigation after posting on social media about writing ‘everyone’ a ticket because she didn’t get any ‘adult action’ the night before.

The viral video shows Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Deputy Jennifer Escalera sitting in a squad car in her uniform — with her nameplate visible — taking out a pen and writing on a notepad … with an onscreen caption, ‘Din’t (sic) get cracked last night so everyone is getting a ticket.’

Define ‘get cracked….?’

Jennifer Escalera, a Houston-area police officer and mother, is under investigation after posting a TikTok video from inside her patrol car, saying she would give out tickets because she “didn’t get cracked last night.” The video quickly went viral, showing her in uniform and… pic.twitter.com/HCYmNyHhpn — The Kind Joe (@TheKindJoe) August 4, 2025

When there’s an itch …. there’s an itch

Escalera shared the video on TikTok, where it (naturally…) went viral. Of note, the Texas deputy has since deleted the offending video.

A regard of Escalera’s account shows her often posting about being a police officer, including ‘Get Ready With Me’ videos of her putting on makeup before grabbing her uniform, gun and utility belt from her closet.

Escalera’s TikTok account, under the handle @ms.escaleraaa, reportedly featured a number of videos in which she appeared in uniform before it was taken down.

Despite now being under investigation, the ‘randy’ cop continues to remain on active duty.

Of note, Escalera joined the Harris County Constable’s Office in September 2021.

Local residents respond

Some residents in Houston’s fifth precinct told FOX 26 the viral post is unprofessional, inappropriate, disrespectful, and childish.

‘I think it’s really inappropriate and disrespectful,’ resident Alex Fitch told the outlet.

‘Not as much distrust, but you can’t rely on them. It makes them look unprofessional when they start posting videos like that. You can’t take them seriously,’ Fitch said.

Still, others are flooding her TikTok and commenting on her posts, begging her to arrest them. Do you suppose…?