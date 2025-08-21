: About author bio at bottom of article.

James Thomas Daye, Graham, North Carolina man shoots and kills his stepson, Thomas Jeffries Jr. during family dispute at home they both shared.

A family dispute turned deadly Wednesday night when a stepfather shot and killed his stepson at a North Carolina residence.

Thomas Jeffries Jr. 34, was shot in the stomach and taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

James Thomas Daye, 59, the victim’s stepfather was arrested at the scene and now faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, WFMY reported.

Family dispute turns deadly

The tragedy took place just on 10:56 p.m. on Wednesday, at a home on the 400 block of Poplar Street in Graham.

Of note, both stepfather and stepson lived at the same residence, FOX8 reported.

Following his arrest, James Daye was taken to Alamance County Jail where he remains held without bail. The stepfather is scheduled to have his first appearance Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in Alamance County District Court.

The incident was described as isolated with no ongoing threat to the wider community the Graham Police Department said in a Facebook release. No motive was immediately known.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Graham Police Department at (336) 570-6711.