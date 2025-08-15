James and Suzanne Agnew, Lakewood, Colorado couple live with lover’s dead body for year spending his social security checks, try giving cops run around after relatives request welfare check for missing man only to find body.

A Colorado couple are alleged to have lived lived with the decaying body of their former three way lover for a year while spending his social security checks, with cops saying the husband and wife’s dogs chewing on the dead man’s body.

James Agnew, 55, and Suzanne Agnew, 57, according to prosecutors hid the body of James O’Neill, 64, who they had been intimately involved under an air mattress at their condo in Lakeland after the swinger dying in December 2023.

Relative’s search for missing brother leads to macabre discovery

Cops according to an arrest affidavit only unearthed the alleged love triangle — and O’Neill’s decomposed corpse — during a welfare check on July 3, when O’Neill’s brother sent them to the home to look for him, Lakewood Police said.

During police questioning, Suzanne allegedly told cops she didn’t remove O’Neill’s body or call authorities after the man dying because she didn’t want to ‘give [him] up,’ according to the affidavit.

She allegedly also admitted to cops that she and her husband decided to hide O’Neill’s body under an air mattress because her chihuahuas had begun ‘chewing’ on his body, cops said.

Do you suppo$e?

The couple allegedly used their dead lover’s bank account and Social Security payments for months before police found O’Neill’s body, according to cops.

But there’s more.

During the welfare check, James allegedly posed as O’Neill, telling cops he wanted nothing to do with his family, according to the affidavit.

The couple was arrested on four charges, including theft and tampering with a corpse, with prosecutors opting not to charge them with O’Neill’s death, KUSA reported.

Suzanne told police she believed O’Neill had died of an unspecified medical problem because he was in poor health, according to cops.

O’Neill had been estranged from his family, but his brother needed to get in contact with him to inform him he’d inherited some money.