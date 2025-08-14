Man dies after getting bitten by rattlesnake he picked up during hike

Hiker dies after rattlesnake bite at Savage Gulf State Park, Grundy County, Tennessee after picking up venomous snake. Cause of death described as fatal allergic reaction to snake poison.

A man hiking has died after he was bitten picking up a rattlesnake along a trail at Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy County, Tennessee authorities said.

Rescue crews were called to the trailhead on 55th Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 8, the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency said. When they found the hiker, they immediately started CPR until he was hooked up to a mobile CPR machine.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he later likely died from an allergic reaction to the snake’s venom, the agency said.

What are the odds of dying from rattlesnake bite?

Grundy County is about two hours southeast of Nashville on Interstate 24.

After speaking with witnesses, medical personnel learned that the man was bitten on the hand after he had picked the venomous snake up. His body likely had an allergic reaction to the rattler’s venom, which led to his death, WSMV reported.

Offered Matt Griffith of the Grundy County Emergency Agency according to Channel 9, ‘As always it’s strongly recommended to have some kind of first-aid supplies while enjoying outdoor recreational activities and be mindful of wildlife and the dangers that some wildlife may pose.’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 7,000 to 8,000 people across the country are bitten by venomous snakes annually. About five of those victims die.

What to do if you are bitten by a rattlesnake

Hikers who suffer a bite should keep their bitten limb elevated if possible, call for help and make their way to a hospital where they can receive antivenin.

If bitten by a venomous snake, victims are advised to call 911 immediately, especially if the bitten area changes color, swells or is painful according to the Mayo Clinic.

While waiting for help, the Mayo Clinic recommends the following steps:

Move far away from the snake

Stay calm

Remove any jewelry, watches or tight clothing before swelling starts

Sit or lie down so that the bite is in a neutral, comfortable position

Clean the bite with soap and water. Cover or wrap it loosely with a clean, dry bandage

How common are rattlesnakes in Tennessee?

Tennessee is home to two varieties of venomous rattlesnake — the timber rattlesnake and the pygmy rattlesnake according to the Tennessean.

Tennessee’s other venomous snakes are copperheads and cottonmouths.

Timber rattlesnakes are the largest and most dangerous of the four venomous snakes in the state, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency. The large, heavy-bodied snake has a large triangular head, vertical pupils and a rattle. Their bodies can vary in color from tan and brown to gray and black.

Most snake bites occur when a rattlesnake is handled or accidentally touched by someone walking or climbing, the U.S. Forest Service said.

The snake that bit the hiker was likely a timber rattlesnake. Their habitats include mature, heavily wooded forests with rocky hillsides, bluffs or ledges, according to the wildlife agency.

Timber rattlesnake bites are rare, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institude.

‘Though it may strike if necessary, the timber rattlesnake is more docile than other members of its family and is more likely to stay coiled or stretched out, motionless when encountered in the wild,’ according to a post on the institute’s website. ‘Like other vipers, the timber rattlesnake is venomous with venom potent enough to kill a human. A timber rattlesnake bite is a medical emergency.’