Mom ditches kids at hotel for the weekend with no food

Hassanah Jabriah Smith ditches her two kids, including 5 year old non-verbal autistic child at Alabama hotel for the weekend with no food so she can go hang out in Atlanta.

A New Jersey mother is alleged to have left her two children, a 15 year old and a 5 year old non verbal autistic child to fend for themselves at a Daphne, Alabama hotel while she traveled to Atlanta for the weekend.

Hassanah Jabriah Smith, 33, is accused of leaving her two children, 5 and 15, in a room by themselves, a feat she had been doing since her boyfriend booking the hotel for the family late July, News 5 reported.

Officers with the Daphne Police Department were called to the Comfort Suites Hotel soon after were the two children were discovered roaming around all day without supervision. It was discovered the children had no food to eat.

Mom had been leaving kids alone at hotel on recurring basis

When officers arrived at the hotel, they spoke with the older child, a 15-year-old boy, who was able to contact his mother. During discussions, the mother stated she was at the store, only to then claims she was in Tennessee. And then to later say she was now in Atlanta according to Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby.

Smith alleged there was a health emergency at an Atlanta hospital and she didn’t want to expose the 5-year-old to what was going on.

The chief called in the Department of Human Resources, who said the kids could continue staying at the hotel, thinking that Smith would arrive by Saturday night. But the evening came and went, and Smith had yet to return. By Sunday morning, the younger boy, reportedly ended up in the pool, without knowing how to swim, with hotel staff called cops again.

‘The officers bought food for them both on Saturday and on Sunday and then finally, mom shows up about four o’clock or so Sunday afternoon,’ Gulsby told WALA.

Cops reportedly later learned that this was an ongoing issue starting when the family checked into the hotel on July 27.

‘They told the officers and the detective that came out that the boys being alone for hours or a day at a time was the pattern since they moved into that hotel,’ the chief said.

Smith has since been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, each carrying a $1,000 bond and taken to the Daphne Municipal Jail.

Each charge carries a possible maximum sentence of a year in jail.

DHR released the children into the custody of Smith’s boyfriend.