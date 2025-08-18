Fairview OK shooting leaves father & teen daughter dead, mom & teen son injured. Fatal victims identified as David and Violet Archuleta. Critically wounded victims id as wife and mother, Laura Archuleta and teen son.

A shooting at a Fairview, Oklahoma residence early Saturday morning left a father and teen daughter dead along with the man’s wife and teen son fighting for their lives.

A call to a residence near East State Road and Sylvia Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 16, 2025 led to respondents with the Fairview Police Department coming across four individuals suffering from gunshot wounds according to a news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OKSBI).

Was Fairview, Oklahoma shooting a murder-suicide attempt?

Two victims, identified as 49-year-old father, David Archuleta and his 17-year-old daughter, Violet Archuleta, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others, 44-year-old wife and mother, Laura Archuleta, and the couple’s 13-year-old teen son, who were critically injured and transported to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Officials said there are no outstanding suspects and no ongoing threat to the community NEWSON6 reported.

Authorities declined to respond to whether the shooting was the result of a suspected murder-suicide.

Fairview police would not comment on the shooting but instead deferred to the OSBI, which is now the lead agency in the investigation. Authorities have yet to say what led up to the shooting, while stressing the investigation remained active and ongoing.

Fairview, Oklahoma, described as a close knit community, has a population of 2,700.