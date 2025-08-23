Muskogee couple arrested after 11 year old gives birth to child

Dustin and Cherie Walker, Muskogee, Oklahoma couple arrested after 11 year old in their care gives birth to child at home.

Who’s the father….? An Oklahoma mother and stepfather have been charged with child neglect after their 11-year-old daughter gave birth.

Dustin and Cherie Walker of Muskogee were being held on $100,000 bonds each as the couple are likely to now face additional charges pending the results of paternity tests and other amendments.

Muskogee County Assistant District Attorney Janet Hutson said officials are awaiting results of a paternity test to determine the father of the newborn which could take up to 2 weeks.

Why was there no intervention on behalf of the 11 year old girl and her siblings?

She said her office learned about the case when the girl was taken to the hospital after giving birth over the weekend KJRH reported.

‘I was horror-stricken to find out it’s an 11-year-old little girl who’s given birth,’ said Hutson. ‘And that she had no medical care, and she had no one to be with her.’

The 11-year-old and five other children have been removed from the home.