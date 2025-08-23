Dustin and Cherie Walker, Muskogee, Oklahoma couple arrested after 11 year old in their care gives birth to child at home.
Who’s the father….? An Oklahoma mother and stepfather have been charged with child neglect after their 11-year-old daughter gave birth.
Dustin and Cherie Walker of Muskogee were being held on $100,000 bonds each as the couple are likely to now face additional charges pending the results of paternity tests and other amendments.
Muskogee County Assistant District Attorney Janet Hutson said officials are awaiting results of a paternity test to determine the father of the newborn which could take up to 2 weeks.
Why was there no intervention on behalf of the 11 year old girl and her siblings?
She said her office learned about the case when the girl was taken to the hospital after giving birth over the weekend KJRH reported.
‘I was horror-stricken to find out it’s an 11-year-old little girl who’s given birth,’ said Hutson. ‘And that she had no medical care, and she had no one to be with her.’
The 11-year-old and five other children have been removed from the home.
Cheryl Adkins who lives next to the house where the 11-year-old lived spoke to KAKE about the family’s living conditions.
She said the children were exposed to unstable and unsanitary conditions.
‘They have no running water for the last two or three years,’ she said. ‘They have dogs in the house. They have cats in the house, six children.’
She’s convinced the family knew of the pregnancy, ‘This is getting to me. They robbed her of her childhood.’
Adkins went on to say she made calls, only to say, ‘nothing was done to address the children’s living circumstances’. It remained unclear if Child Protection Services had been notified and actively pursuing the child neglect.
😡👉🏻Disgusting, a poor 11 year old girl gave birth in muskogee county in a house.. put into the care of these people, she hasn’t seen a doctor for over a year and was homeschooled.. yeah clearly sexual abuse….Okies string up and hang these pedos and pedo protectors ✊🏻➰️ pic.twitter.com/ScS5sTCizG
— Brazil ValleyFlower (@BrazilDahl) August 21, 2025
Grandmother claims 12 year old boy is the father
The 11-year-old girl’s grandmother said that the family was unaware the girl was pregnant.
‘They’ve made my daughter and my son-in-law a monster. They are not,’ she said. ‘They love those children. They love them.’
The grandmother said the house was in bad condition because of pets. The relative further stated that her daughter claimed that the father of the 11-year-old’s baby is a a 12-year-old boy.
‘She keeps telling everybody that it was him,’ the grandmother who only gave her name as Michelle said. ‘They got curious. That’s all I know.’
Hutson told KOTV she was skeptical of claims — including from the couple — that they were unaware of the child’s pregnancy. The girl was ‘rather petite,’ she said, and the baby was a normal-sized infant.
‘This child is traumatized. She’s been through a horrific ordeal. I mean, not only has somebody gotten her pregnant, but she gave birth at home without medical assistance, and this will be her life for the rest of her life.’ Hutson said.
Hutson said no doctors or school officials had seen the child in some time and so could not report the pregnancy.
‘The child had been out of school for a period of time, and it is my understanding that children may have been homeschooled,’ Hutson said.